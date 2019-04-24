Featured Video
Montreal construction for weekend of April 26
CTV Montreal
Published Wednesday, April 24, 2019 1:38PM EDT
Drivers who use the Turcot Interchange and the Jacques Cartier Bridge can expect to run into delays and detours this weekend.
The westbound lanes of Route 136/Highway 720 will be closed from exit 5, inside the Ville Marie tunnel, as of midnight Friday, and they will reopen at 5 a.m. Monday.
That means the connection from downtown to Decarie Expressway North will also be closed, as will the Rose de Lima entrance.
Highway 20 East to Decarie North will also be closed, as will the ramp from Highway 20 East to Highway 15 South.
Jacques Cartier
Only one lane will be open in each direction on the Jacques Cartier Bridge from 11 p.m. Friday until 5 a.m. Monday.
When the sidewalk is closed, pedestrians and cyclists can cross the bridge using the multipurpose path.
Melocheville Tunnel
The Melocheville tunnel under the Beauharnois Canal will be closed on Sunday April 28 from 5 a.m. until 4 p.m.
Drivers will have to detour via Highway 30.
