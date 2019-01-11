Featured Video
Montreal construction closures for weekend of January 11
CTV Montreal
Published Friday, January 11, 2019 7:15AM EST
The Turcot Interchange will be the only major highway affected by construction on the weekend of Jan. 11, 2019.
Crews will close several ramps and be trying to stay warm as they prepare for long-term closures around LaSalle and Verdun that are due to start in the next few weeks.
The following ramps will be closed from Friday night until Monday at 5 a.m.
- Highway 20 East to Highway 15 South
- Highway 15 South (Decarie Expressway) to Highway 20 West
- Highway 15 South to Route 136 East (Downtown Montreal)
- Route 136 East will be closed at the Atwater St. exit
- Route 136 West will be closed from Exit No. 5 (Champlain Bridge). The Rose de Lima entrance will also be closed. Drivers will be able to enter Highway 20 West via Highway 15 North, or at the Pullman St. entrance.