Multiple Turcot ramps and stretches of Highway 15 between the Champlain bridge and the Turcot Interchange will be closed this weekend.

The connection from Highway 20 East to Highway 15 South closes at 10:30 p.m. Friday Feb. 22 and will reopen at 5 a.m. Monday.

Highway 15 South from the Turcot Interchange to the Atwater Entrance will be closed from 11 p.m. Friday until 5 a.m. Monday.

The ramp from Highway 15 North to Highway 20 West will be closed from 11 p.m. Friday until 5 a.m. Monday.

Highway 15 North will be closed at the De La Verendrye entrance. The first access point will be the Sherbrooke St. entrance.

Only one lane will be open for drivers coming from Highway 20 East or Route 136 West and connecting to the Decarie Expressway.

This weekend will also see the closure of part of Highway 20 East.

The highway will be closed between Exit 64 (Angrignon) to the Angrignon Blvd. entrance from midnight Friday until 5 a.m. Monday.