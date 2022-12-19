Montreal considering silencing tow trucks during snow removal, study underway
Montreal is considering a significant change to snow removal operations -- the famous sirens could soon be dropped over suspicions they don’t inspire drivers to move their cars.
In the current system, snow-clearing trucks are equipped with sirens to notify drivers to find a new parking spot before they get towed.
However, the efficacy of those sirens will be put to the test, according to city spokesperson Philippe Sabourin.
A study on the use of the sirens will be carried out in the Plateau Mont-Royal, Ville-Marie, and Hochelaga-Maisonneuve boroughs this season.
During the study, trucks will make their initial pass and take note of how many vehicles are parked in plow zones.
They’ll run their sirens, then return a few minutes later to recount how many vehicles were moved.
“If it doesn’t make a difference, we will have data to prove that the siren doesn’t work,” said Sabourin.
"We're asking ourselves: 'Is it very helpful? Is the siren making a difference?' If so, maybe we'll keep the siren, but if there's no difference between the siren and the clearing operation without a siren, that would mean that maybe one day we would have to drop the siren," he added.
Snow clearing began Monday after more than 30 centimetres of snow fell beginning Friday last week.
Work crews are starting by clearing snow away from hospitals and schools and prioritizing major streets and reserved bus lanes.
Correction
An earlier version of this story incorrectly reported that the city would be retiring the sirens outright. This is a possibility, but crews will carry out their studies beforehand. CTV News regrets the error.
Montreal Top Stories
-
-
-
-
-
WEATHER WARNING
WEATHER WARNING | Environment Canada tracking 'intense' storm heading for Montreal just before holiday weekend
-
-
-
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
What we know about the accused Vaughan mass shooter
A 73-year-old man suspected of killing five people in a mass shooting at a Vaughan, Ont. building had a long history of legal disputes with the condominium board and was set to appear in court the following day, documents show.
Trudeau says firearms bill will go after 'some' hunting guns that are 'too dangerous in other contexts'
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says that while the federal government is not trying to go after the right to hunt through contentious gun control legislation, the Liberals 'are going at some of the guns used to do it.' In a year-end conversation with CTV National News' Omar Sachedina, airing in full on Dec. 31, Trudeau sought to explain the Liberals' now much-scrutinized gun policy.
'Emotionally, I am drained:' Winnipeg man's cancer surgery cancelled at last minute
A Winnipeg man who waited months for prostate cancer surgery is now left to wait even longer.
Head of CTV News Michael Melling reassigned after Lisa LaFlamme fallout
CTV News head Michael Melling, who became embroiled in the fallout of the departure of top anchor Lisa LaFlamme, is now being replaced in his role.
'Stressful' and 'demoralizing': Canadians share their experience with surgery delays amid rise in respiratory cases
Hospitals across Canada remain overwhelmed by a hike in the number of patients with respiratory illnesses. Several Canadians reached out to CTVNews.ca to share how their family members' surgeries have been delayed or cancelled as a result, leaving some 'in pain and suffering' for months.
'Where's Jeffrey?': Mom renews effort to find son who disappeared from Slave Lake, Alta., in 1980
It's been 42 years since Jeffrey Dupres disappeared from his home in northern Alberta. He was just three years old and living in Slave Lake, Alta., at the time. His mom Denise McKee hasn't given up, recently releasing an age-progression photo of what Jeffrey might look like as a middle-aged man.
Jeremy Clarkson column about Meghan sparks tide of criticism
British television presenter Jeremy Clarkson said Monday he is 'horrified to have caused so much hurt' with a scathing column about Prince Harry's wife, Meghan, that attracted a flood of complaints.
'Unthinkable': Trudeau offers condolences to families of Vaughan condo shooting
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau offered his condolences to victims' families following the mass shooting at a condo in Vaughan, Ont.
Police say they have grounds to believe woman alleging sexual assault by Canadian junior team players
Police in London, Ont., say they have grounds to believe a woman was sexually assaulted by five players on Canada's 2018 junior men's hockey team.
Toronto
-
What we know about the accused Vaughan mass shooter
A 73-year-old man suspected of killing five people in a mass shooting at a Vaughan, Ont. building had a long history of legal disputes with the condominium board and was set to appear in court the following day, documents show.
-
Three of 5 people killed in Vaughan, Ont. were members of condo board, police say
Three of the five people fatally gunned down in a mass shooting at a Vaughan, Ont. condo building Sunday night were members of the condo board, police say.
-
'Significant winter storm' expected to hit GTA this week and into holiday weekend
A ‘significant winter storm’ is expected to hit the Greater Toronto Area (GTA) on Thursday and continue into the holiday weekend.
Atlantic
-
'Let’s start protecting students': Parent calls on N.S. to cover meningitis B vaccine after university student’s death
With exams nearly over and many students heading home for the holidays, the Shirreff Hall residence on the Dalhousie University campus was relatively quiet Monday.
-
'We will fight this': N.B. unions protest Bill 23 outside Labour Minister, MLA offices
Members of the New Brunswick Federation of Labour, its affiliate unions, and Unifor were seen protesting Bill 23 outside the office of Labour Minister Trevor Holder on Monday, as well as several other MLA offices across the province.
-
N.B. premier defends budget surplus against health care crisis
New Brunswick’s premier says several photos showing an elderly patient’s placement in a hospital supply room are “heartbreaking,” but Blaine Higgs argues his government’s massive budget surplus wouldn’t necessarily address the issue.
London
-
'Significant' winter storm to impact London over holiday weekend
London, Ont.’s chance of a white Christmas just increased as a special weather statement has been issued ahead of a winter storm set to impact the region late this week and into the holiday weekend.
-
Police say they have grounds to believe woman alleging sexual assault by Canadian junior team players
Police in London, Ont., say they have grounds to believe a woman was sexually assaulted by five players on Canada's 2018 junior men's hockey team.
-
'We’ll continue to support them': Knights organization getting help dealing with player’s death
The Ontario Hockey League (OHL) has been providing mental health support for the London Knights over the past 48 hours since the death of Abakar Kazbekov. The 18-year old Knights forward fell to his death from a downtown London, Ont. apartment building Saturday.
Northern Ontario
-
Timmins police investigating weekend homicide
Timmins police are investigating after the body of a lone, male victim was found at a Mountjoy Street South apartment on Sunday. It is the third murder in the northeast in less than a week.
-
Winter storm should hit northeast Ont. around Christmas
Several communities in northeastern Ontario should expect a very snowy Christmas, Environment Canada said Monday.
-
Sault bar finds unique way to support local hockey star who made world junior team
The Canadian World Junior Hockey team has two northern Ontario representatives in Corbeil's Benjamin Gaudeau and the Sault's Jack Matier.
Calgary
-
911 dispatch needs to be changed, Calgary fire chief says
The head of Calgary's fire department is formally adding his voice to a movement to change Alberta's emergency dispatch system.
-
Deep freeze: Calgarians hunker down for cold snap
Dave Litwin wasn't planning a shopping trip to Canadian Tire on Monday morning but apparently his truck was.
-
Does Alberta need a parliamentary secretary for civil liberties? Expert weighs in
Though Alberta now has someone tasked with protecting post-secondary free speech, a political expert at the University of Alberta says he doesn’t think there is a problem with free speech being limited at campuses.
Kitchener
-
Business security camera captures scene of Kitchener shooting
One person has been rushed to hospital with life-threatening injuries after a shooting in Kitchener.
-
WRPS officer charged with possession, making child pornography available
A Waterloo Regional Police Service (WRPS) officer has been charged in connection to an online child sexual exploitation investigation.
-
Lawyer calls for safer streets for cyclists and pedestrians
A recent string of crashes involving cyclists and pedestrians in Waterloo region has caught the attention of a Toronto-based lawyer.
Vancouver
-
'Heartbreaking and so concerning': Many shelters full as Vancouver's homeless face freezing temperatures
Several warming centres have been opened across Vancouver to provide the city’s homeless population refuge from this week’s freezing weather.
-
Vancouver city councillor’s Thin Blue Line patch draws criticism from community
A Vancouver city councillor and former police officer was seen wearing a thin blue line patch at a community event, igniting criticism for donning the controversial symbol.
-
Metro Vancouver drivers told not to expect completely clear roads as winter storms bear down
Drivers in Metro Vancouver shouldn't expect every highway to be plowed down to bare asphalt in the coming days as the impact from a series of expected snowfalls is compounded by chilly arctic air.
Edmonton
-
Onion Lake Cree Nation sues Alberta over sovereignty act, alleging harmful intent
A First Nation is challenging the sovereignty act in court for fear it gives the provincial government new powers encroaching on its treaty rights.
-
Edmonton to remove bike lane, reinstall parking on Victoria Promenade
A controversial decision to remove parking spaces in favour of a bike lane on one of Edmonton's most scenic avenues has been reversed.
-
Murder charge laid in shooting death of Edmonton Elks running back
A 24-year-old man from Memphis, Tenn., has been arrested and charged with killing Edmonton Elk Christian Saulsberry.
Windsor
-
Reward offered for information leading to Windsor murder suspect’s arrest
Nearly one month after the murder of Daniel Squalls, Windsor police are offering a reward of $6,000 for any information leading to the arrest of the suspect wanted in his death.
-
Migrant worker program in Windsor-Essex getting $3.6 million in federal funding
The federal government announced $3.6-million in funding to Workforce WindsorEssex though the Migrant Worker Support Program (MSWP).
-
Final street reopens in Wheatley following explosion
All streets have reopened over a year after an explosion rocked Wheatley’s downtown core. Not since the explosion on Aug. 26 of last year that injured 20 and displaced 68 families, have residents been able to drive on Erie Street between Talbot and Foster.
Regina
-
Man faces attempted murder charge following stabbing: Regina police
A Regina man is facing a charge of attempted murder following a stabbing last week.
-
'A little joy and happiness': Carollers spread holiday cheer to Regina seniors
With the holidays right around the corner, some of Regina's community groups began to spread Christmas cheer on Monday.
-
Extreme cold warnings issued for southwestern Sask.
Environment Canada has issued extreme cold warnings for parts of southwestern Saskatchewan as wind chill values hit -40 C.
Ottawa
-
Brazen Ottawa carjacking caught on camera
A man forced a pregnant woman and her young son from their car on Riverside Drive Sunday night. The incident was caught on dashcam.
-
SPECIAL WEATHER STATEMENT
SPECIAL WEATHER STATEMENT | Expect 'significant winter storm' in Ottawa just before Christmas
Environment Canada has issued a special weather statement calling for a 'significant winter storm' late this week into the holiday weekend. The weather agency is advising people to consider changing their travel plans.
-
Ottawa police procuring equipment ahead of possible 'Freedom Convoy' reboot: chief
Ottawa's new police chief says his officers have already begun preparing for a possible reboot of the 'Freedom Convoy' protest next year, and vows there will not be a repeat of the occupation that took over downtown Ottawa for weeks last winter.
Saskatoon
-
City spends $17 M on properties near downtown arena site
Saskatoon city council has authorized a purchase of more than $17 million for three buildings adjacent to the proposed location of a new downtown arena.
-
'Things start to freeze up': the challenges of dealing with extreme cold
We shouldn’t be surprised by extreme cold weather in our province, but as we head into Christmas weekend, the frigid forecast is on the mind for many.
-
Saskatoon man caps off world-record World Cup attendance at nail-biting final
Saskatoon resident Lee Kormish attended 41 full 2022 World Cup games, including the finale.