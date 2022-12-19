Montreal considering silencing tow trucks during snow removal, study underway

Montreal is considering a significant change to snow removal operations -- the famous sirens could soon be dropped over suspicions they don’t inspire drivers to move their cars.

In the current system, snow-clearing trucks are equipped with sirens to notify drivers to find a new parking spot before they get towed.

However, the efficacy of those sirens will be put to the test, according to city spokesperson Philippe Sabourin.

A study on the use of the sirens will be carried out in the Plateau Mont-Royal, Ville-Marie, and Hochelaga-Maisonneuve boroughs this season.

During the study, trucks will make their initial pass and take note of how many vehicles are parked in plow zones.

They’ll run their sirens, then return a few minutes later to recount how many vehicles were moved.

“If it doesn’t make a difference, we will have data to prove that the siren doesn’t work,” said Sabourin.

"We're asking ourselves: 'Is it very helpful? Is the siren making a difference?' If so, maybe we'll keep the siren, but if there's no difference between the siren and the clearing operation without a siren, that would mean that maybe one day we would have to drop the siren," he added.

Snow clearing began Monday after more than 30 centimetres of snow fell beginning Friday last week.

Work crews are starting by clearing snow away from hospitals and schools and prioritizing major streets and reserved bus lanes.