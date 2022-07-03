Montreal conservation group angered after Monarch butterfly fields mowed

A Montreal conservation group is baffled and frustrated after a field of shrubs, flowers, and, importantly, milkweed was mowed, threatening local bird populations and Monarch butterflies.

The untouched Monarch Fields northwest of the Trudeau airport was razed this week and Technoparc Oiseaux wants to know why and whether the act violates the Migratory Bird Treaty in Canada and the U.S.

"We were dismayed to discover that the fields had been mowed in the middle of nesting season," reads a Tehcnoparc release. "We know, thanks to eBird and our own observations, that 150 species of birds can inhabit the Champ des Monarques and golf Dorval."

Environment and Climate Change Canada says migratory bird nests are protected year-round and that "it is prohibited to damage, destroy or remove a non-active nest without a permit or an authorization."

The website and app eBird allows amateur and professional birders to log and track sightings by location. The Technoparc in Montreal is a popular location with birders catching common and rare species on a daily basis.

Woodpeckers, flickers, swallows, and killdeers are spotted as well as falcons, kestrels, and herons. The site drew dozens of eager birders with binoculars and cameras this fall when a scissor-tailed flycatcher showed up, far from its usual home in Texas.

Technoparc Oiseaux says that over 4,000 milkweeds were shredded on the 19-hectare, abandoned federal land north of the Dorval Golf Course leased by ADM (Aeroports de Montreal).



Before and after photos of the Monarch Fields in the Dorval Technoparc where a conservation group says thousands of milkweed plants were cut during nesting season. SOURCE: Technoparc Oiseaux



ADM did not respond to a request for comment from CTV News as to why the field was mowed.

The land in question has been left untouched and undeveloped since 2012, and is "an invaluable ecological environment for both field fauna and flora and for its connectivity to sections of wooded wetlands," the group said.

The milkweeds are particularly important to Monarch butterflies' survival.

Monarch butterflies lay their eggs on milkweed which hatch and the caterpillars eat the plant.

The group points out that other species of birds, snakes, mice, shrews, and insects live on the field.

In 2019, the City of Montreal became the first Canadian city to be granted GOLD monarch-friendly status, and Technoparc Oiseaux wants to know why an area like the Monarch Fields is not protected.

"We must act now to ensure that our green spaces are protected to ensure a healthy future to our children, our fauna and our flora," the group said.