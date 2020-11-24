MONTREAL -- Montreal producer Kaytranada has earned three Grammy nominations, including one in the prestigious best new artist category.

Louis Kevin Célestin, known as Kaytranada, is also nominated in the best electronic/dance performance category for '10%' and best electronic/dance album for 'BUBBA'.

Leonard Cohen was also nominated posthumously for best folk album. His son Adam composed music to the words of his father, who died in November 2016, to produce 'Thanks for the Dance' in November 2019. Rufus Wainwright, meanwhile, is a finalist for Best Traditional Pop Vocal Album, with 'Follow the Rules'.

Songs and albums released between Sept. 1, 2019 and Aug. 31, 2020 were eligible for the Grammy this year. The 63rd annual ceremony will air Jan. 31 on CBS and Citytv.

