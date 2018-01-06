

The Canadian Press





A Montreal French-language community radio station has laid off all of its 13 employees while looking for a way to reboot its programming.

A letter sent to CIBL employees on Friday said the station's management is currently looking for a new funding arrangement, and described the layoffs as "temporary."

The station opened in 1980 and is credited with launching the careers of several well-known Quebec media personalities, including Jean-Rene Dufort, Marie-France Bazzo and Bruno Blanchet.

In 2012, the station moved its offices from Montreal's east end to a pricier location in the entertainment district.

The Vice-President of CIBL's board of directors, Lise Millette, described the decision to lay off employees as "difficult," but inevitable given its financial troubles.

Millette hopes fans and former employees of the station will come together to help save it.