Montreal community mourns Black civil rights activist Dan Philip

    Montrealers began paying their respects on the weekend to Dan Philip, a leader in Montreal's Black community, who passed away on April 1 at age 87.

    Philip was instrumental in fighting racism and discrimination in the city and was an early activist who fought against police abuse.

    He was instrumental in changing policies and behaviour towards the Black community and set the stage to fight racial profiling.

    He also fought against widespread racial discrimination in housing and the taxi industry in the 1980s and 1990s.

    His funeral will be held Monday at 11 a.m. at the Holy Family Church on Lajeunesse Street in Villeray.   

