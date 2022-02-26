After it was postponed twice, a summit gun violence announced last year by Montreal police (SPVM) and the Plante administration finally began Thursday — but some groups who want a say on the issue say they’re being excluded so far.

The Center for Research-Action on Race Relations (CRARR) is one of them.

“There was no announcement until the event took place, and then it was closed to the media,” said CRARR executive director Fo Niemi. “Then we started to talk to a few people and a lot of people were not invited.”

The forum is intended to dive into the sudden surge in armed violence Montreal has seen in recent years.

The spike has cost the lives of several teenagers, including Meriem Boundaoui, Jannai Dopwell-Bailey and Thomas Trudel, among others.

The Jamaica Association of Montreal is another group left off the list. It wants to speak about how it’s working within its own community to reduce gang violence.

“The fact [is], we’re connected to a community that’s been impacted by gun violence. So being that liaison between the government and the community, I think is where we’d find the strongest voice,” said first-vice president of the association, Sharon Nelson.

Institutions like the SPVM, regional health boards and school boards are already participating. But others, like the West Island Black Community Association (WIBCA) and the Lasalle Multicultural Resource Centre (LMRC), have been left out completely.

The City of Montreal released a statement saying that Thursday’s opening of the forum was a preparatory exercise, with the main event taking place March 31. However, the city did not confirm who will be speaking, who is being invited and who will be excluded.