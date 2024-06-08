MONTREAL
Montreal

    • Montreal City Hall hosts open house on Saturday after five years of renovation

    Share

    Montrealers are invited to an open house Saturday at City Hall, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., to mark its reopening after five years of major renovations.

    Family activities, entertainment and musical performances are planned.

    "Citizens will also have the chance to stroll through City Hall and admire the architecture of this emblematic building, as well as discover the new spaces accessible to the public," says a press release issued Friday evening by the Ville de Montréal.

    Entrance is via Place Vauquelin on Notre-Dame Street East.

    Work on Montreal City Hall cost $211 million. Refurbishment of the building, while preserving its heritage character, began in 2019.

    This report by The Canadian Press was first published in French on June 8, 2024.

    Montreal Top Stories

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Toronto

    Ottawa

    Atlantic

    N.L.

    Northern Ontario

    London

    Kitchener

    Windsor

    Barrie

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Winnipeg

    Calgary

    Edmonton

    Regina

    Saskatoon

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News