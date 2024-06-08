Montreal City Hall hosts open house on Saturday after five years of renovation

Montrealers are invited to an open house Saturday at City Hall, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., to mark its reopening after five years of major renovations.

Family activities, entertainment and musical performances are planned.

"Citizens will also have the chance to stroll through City Hall and admire the architecture of this emblematic building, as well as discover the new spaces accessible to the public," says a press release issued Friday evening by the Ville de Montréal.

Entrance is via Place Vauquelin on Notre-Dame Street East.

Work on Montreal City Hall cost $211 million. Refurbishment of the building, while preserving its heritage character, began in 2019.