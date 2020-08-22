MONTREAL -- Hosanna Church volunteers set up Saturday in the parking lot handing out school supplies for families in need in Montreal.

The church began the campaign in 2019, and organizers say this year the need for help in meeting school supply budgets is even greater.

Typically, organizers give out supplies to those in need in the Villeray and St. Michel areas, but this year calls came in from across the island from Point-aux-Trembles to Montreal North.

"Unfortunately we had to turn some people away because we could only cater to 150 people," said organizer Gerri Bresier. "Some of them were so elated... It just seemed to bring such a feeling of relief for so many people."

This year, those accepting donations were asked to schedule a time and pick up their supplies in the parking lot at a safe distance to follow COVID-19 health precautions.

"We're glad that we're able to do it outdoors and do it in the parking lot, so that we have a lot more freedom to move around and not have anyone at risk," said Bresier.

Those who registered will pick up new backpacks that include supplies for students in pre-kindergarten to secondary school.

Bresier, like many parents, has watched as school supply costs have risen over the years, and knows that every bit helps for parents struggling to make ends meet.

"The only thing that's provided are the workbooks and the textbooks," she said. "At one point, some of the schools were actually specifying what type of notebook they wanted, and some of them were expensive."

The event will run until 2 p.m. Saturday, and organizers hope it can show the positive side of the city.

"People are down emotionally being cooped up and hearing 'second wave,' 'third wave,'" said Bresier. "We are a positive community, and this is what makes our city so great even without the jazzfest and all the great stuff. As a people, we can extend a hand and be a wonderful community."