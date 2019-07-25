Name of the event :-

  Bazaar & Dim sum Festival 

Date : 17th & 18th Aug 2019. 

             (Sat & Sunday) 

Time : 10am  -  4pm

Address :  979 rue Cote, Montreal, 

                   H2Z  1L1 , 2/f.

      (Metro Station Place D'armes, 

                   Orange line) 

Short description of the event : 

Annual Fund Raising includes 

family fun day, homemade dim-sums, performances & lucky draw.

 

Name of the organisation :

Montreal Chinese Catholics Community. 

 

Contact Details : Peter Chan 

        Tel# 514.813.8368