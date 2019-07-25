Name of the event :-

Bazaar & Dim sum Festival

Date : 17th & 18th Aug 2019.

(Sat & Sunday)

Time : 10am - 4pm

Address : 979 rue Cote, Montreal,

H2Z 1L1 , 2/f.

(Metro Station Place D'armes,

Orange line)

Short description of the event :

Annual Fund Raising includes

family fun day, homemade dim-sums, performances & lucky draw.

Name of the organisation :

Montreal Chinese Catholics Community.

Contact Details : Peter Chan

Tel# 514.813.8368