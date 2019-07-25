Featured Video
Montreal Chinese Catholics Community Bazaar & Dim Sum Festival
Published Thursday, July 25, 2019 1:47PM EDT
Name of the event :-
Bazaar & Dim sum Festival
Date : 17th & 18th Aug 2019.
(Sat & Sunday)
Time : 10am - 4pm
Address : 979 rue Cote, Montreal,
H2Z 1L1 , 2/f.
(Metro Station Place D'armes,
Orange line)
Short description of the event :
Annual Fund Raising includes
family fun day, homemade dim-sums, performances & lucky draw.
Name of the organisation :
Montreal Chinese Catholics Community.
Contact Details : Peter Chan
Tel# 514.813.8368
Latest Montreal News
- SQ have found bodies of missing Savoura president and son
- Police investigating alleged racially motivated harassment of mother, child
- Flood victims get financial hand from Red Cross
- Vaudreuil-Hudson commuter train to close Aug. 10 to 18
- Pot brownies a no-go in Quebec as government cracks down on edibles