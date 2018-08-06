Name of the event :

2018 Annual Bazaar

Date: 18th &19th Aug 2018

Time : 11am -- 4pm

Address : 979 rue Cote ,

Montreal, Que ,H2Z 1L1

(Metro Station Place d'armes, orange line)

Short description : fundraising for the Catholics Chinese Church, with homemade Chinese dim-sums, and used/new home utensils for a small price.

Name of the organization hosting the event :

Montreal Chinese Catholic mission

Contact - Peter Chan, Warden

514.813.8368