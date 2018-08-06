Featured Video
Montreal Chinese Catholic Mission Annual Bazaar
Published Monday, August 6, 2018 10:17AM EDT
Name of the event :
2018 Annual Bazaar
Date: 18th &19th Aug 2018
Time : 11am -- 4pm
Address : 979 rue Cote ,
Montreal, Que ,H2Z 1L1
(Metro Station Place d'armes, orange line)
Short description : fundraising for the Catholics Chinese Church, with homemade Chinese dim-sums, and used/new home utensils for a small price.
Name of the organization hosting the event :
Montreal Chinese Catholic mission
Contact - Peter Chan, Warden
514.813.8368
