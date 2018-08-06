Name of the event :

     2018 Annual Bazaar

 

Date:  18th &19th Aug 2018

 

Time : 11am --  4pm

 

Address : 979 rue Cote ,

                  Montreal, Que ,H2Z 1L1 

 (Metro Station Place d'armes, orange line) 

 

Short description : fundraising for the Catholics Chinese Church, with homemade Chinese dim-sums, and used/new home utensils for a small price. 

 

Name of the organization hosting the event : 

 

Montreal Chinese Catholic mission

 

Contact - Peter Chan,  Warden 

                 514.813.8368