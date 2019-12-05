MONTREAL -- A pilot project at the Montreal Children's Hospital suggests that medical hypnosis reduces pain, anxiety and medication in some medical imaging procedures.

Medical imaging technologist Johanne L'Ecuyer watched teams working in France who use hypnosis for certain procedures where general anesthesia is used in Canada. A French technologist was invited to provide training at the Montreal Children's Hospital.

The medical imaging department is currently the only one to use medical hypnosis at the Montreal Children's Hospital, but L'Ecuyer believes there are plenty of places where it could be applied.