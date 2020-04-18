OTTAWA -- The COVID-19 pandemic is stretching hospitals to the limit, with some forced to try different care plans, and to collaborate across long-standing walls.

This week saw two adult patients with the virus treated in a Montreal pediatric intensive care unit, despite different equipment, nursing care, medical practices, medicines and even emergency procedures.

But children's hospitals across the country have been planning for this situation, given that COVID-19 affects adults much more than children.

The Montreal Children's Hospital, which had the two adult patients, and the Royal Victoria Hospital, also in Montreal, began their planning together in early March, training staff, ordering adult-sized equipment and putting procedures in place to care for adults.

The two hospitals are continuing to work together, now planning for a pod in the pediatric emergency department to be sealed off and made available to care for adult patients.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 18, 2020.