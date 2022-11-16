Montreal challenges cities across the globe to commit to biodiversity protection

The mayor of Montreal is challenging other major cities around the world to commit to protecting biodiversity as the city prepares to host a major United Nations (UN) conference next month.

Valérie Plante unveiled the "Engagement de Montréal" on Tuesday, which includes 15 concrete actions to preserve the diversity of species and ecosystems, including the conservation of natural environments, the reduction of pesticide use by two-thirds or more and the elimination of plastic waste.

She emphasized that cities are in the best position to observe the decline in biodiversity and have a responsibility to try and stop it.

Several cities have already confirmed their commitment, including Paris, Milan, Buenos Aires and Barcelona.

Montreal will host COP15, a major UN conference on biodiversity, from Dec. 7 to 19.

In conjunction with the main conference, a second summit of regional governments and cities will also be held.

"Cities have a front-row seat to the loss of global biodiversity and the consequences. As local governments, they are also well positioned to take concrete and rapid action to halt this decline," reads a press release issued by the City of Montreal.

The signatory cities also commit to "ensure the equitable and effective participation of Indigenous peoples and local communities in decision-making."

This report by The Canadian Press was first published in French on Nov. 16, 2022.