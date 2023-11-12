MONTREAL
Montreal

    • Montreal Carabins score Dunsmore Cup with 12-6 win over Laval Rouge et Or

    Montreal Carabins (7) Gabriel Lessard hoists the USports Dunsmore Cup in celebration with his team after beating the Laval Rouge et Or in Montreal, Saturday, Nov. 11, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS Peter McCabe Montreal Carabins (7) Gabriel Lessard hoists the USports Dunsmore Cup in celebration with his team after beating the Laval Rouge et Or in Montreal, Saturday, Nov. 11, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS Peter McCabe

    The Université de Montréal Carabins defeated the Université Laval Rouge et Or 12-6 on Saturday, securing the Dunsmore Cup.

    The victory was especially sweet given last year's cup, when the Carabins lost to Rouge et Or by one point in the game's final moments.

    The Carabins' Kaylyn Ct-Cyr was Saturday's MVP, intercepting two passes. Quarterback Jonathan Senecal threw 18 of 26 for 175 yards in the win, while his Laval counterpart Arnaud Desjardins threw 17 of 33 and three interceptions.

    The Carabins will advance to the Uteck Cup and face the Western Mustangs at the CEPSUM sporting centre.

    Saturday's game marks the Carabins' fifth-ever Dunsmore Cup win.

    With files from The Canadian Press.

    Montreal Top Stories

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Toronto

    Atlantic

    London

    Northern Ontario

    Calgary

    Kitchener

    Vancouver

    Edmonton

    Windsor

    Regina

    Ottawa

    Saskatoon

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News