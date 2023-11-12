Montreal Carabins score Dunsmore Cup with 12-6 win over Laval Rouge et Or

The Université de Montréal Carabins defeated the Université Laval Rouge et Or 12-6 on Saturday, securing the Dunsmore Cup.

The victory was especially sweet given last year's cup, when the Carabins lost to Rouge et Or by one point in the game's final moments.

The Carabins' Kaylyn Ct-Cyr was Saturday's MVP, intercepting two passes. Quarterback Jonathan Senecal threw 18 of 26 for 175 yards in the win, while his Laval counterpart Arnaud Desjardins threw 17 of 33 and three interceptions.

The Carabins will advance to the Uteck Cup and face the Western Mustangs at the CEPSUM sporting centre.

Saturday's game marks the Carabins' fifth-ever Dunsmore Cup win.

𝐋𝐚 𝐜𝐢𝐧𝐪𝐮𝐢𝐞̀𝐦𝐞 𝐝𝐞 𝐧𝐨𝐭𝐫𝐞 𝐡𝐢𝐬𝐭𝐨𝐢𝐫𝐞 🏆

𝐋𝐞 𝐭𝐫𝐚𝐯𝐚𝐢𝐥 𝐧𝐞 𝐟𝐚𝐢𝐭 𝐪𝐮𝐞 𝐜𝐨𝐦𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐜𝐞𝐫 🔥 pic.twitter.com/0KJBLB8dCY — Carabins (@Carabins) November 11, 2023

With files from The Canadian Press.