Montreal Canadiens trade Chiarot to Panthers for forward Smilanic, picks
The Montreal Canadians traded defenceman Ben Chiarot to the Florida Panthers on Wednesday for forward Tyler Smilanic.
The Canadiens also get a first-round pick in 2023 and a fourth-round pick in 2022, previously acquired from the New York Rangers.
The Canadiens retain 50 per cent of Chiarot's salary for the remainder of this season.
Smilanic, a left-handed forward, recorded 22 points (13 goals, 9 assists) in 38 games in his second season with Quinnipiac University in the NCAA. The 6-foot-one, 177-pound centre ranked second on the team in goals. The Denver native was selected in the third round, 74th overall, by Florida in the 2020 NHL Draft.
Chiarot joined the Canadiens as a free agent, signing a three-year contract on July 4, 2019. The defenceman recorded 46 points in 164 games with Montreal.
General Manager Kent Hughes is scheduled to speak to the media about the trade at a news conference Thursday at 10 a.m. CTV News will carry the news conference live on CTVNews.ca
This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 16, 2022, with reporting from CTV News.
Montreal Top Stories
-
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Canadiens trade Ben Chiarot to Panthers for Tyler Smilanic
-
-
-
-
-
-
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Canada lifting pre-arrival COVID-19 testing requirement as of April 1
Soon, most travellers entering Canada will not have to show proof of a negative COVID-19 test, CTV News has learned. As of April 1, the federal government will be lifting the pre-arrival COVID-19 testing requirement at the border for fully vaccinated travellers.
Book fast and be flexible: Travellers should brace for rush in bookings after COVID-19 testing requirements lifted
Experts say Canadian travellers should brace for a massive influx in bookings and rising prices now that the federal government has said it will lift the pre-arrival COVID-19 testing requirement for fully vaccinated travellers on April 1.
'Heartbreaking decisions' had to be made in Canada's response to Ukraine: Trudeau
Canada has had to make 'heartbreaking decisions' when confronted with images of bombed hospitals and schools in Ukraine, civilian casualties and the Ukrainian president's passionate plea for a no-fly zone over his war-ravaged country, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said Wednesday.
'Why? Why? Why?' Ukraine's Mariupol descends into despair
Each airstrike and shell that relentlessly pounds Mariupol -- about one a minute at times -- drives home the curse of a geography that has put the city squarely in the path of Russia's domination of Ukraine. This southern seaport of 430,000 has become a symbol of Russian President Vladimir Putin's drive to crush democratic Ukraine.
Drones and missiles: The weapons making a difference in Ukraine
From drones to rocket launchers, lethal weapons used by and supplied to Ukraine appear to have made a difference on the battlefield in the country's ongoing war with Russia, some analysts say.
Sask. premier petitions federal government to designate rail workers as essential as strike looms
Saskatchewan's premier is petitioning the federal government to classify rail workers as an essential service in light of the looming Canadian Pacific (CP) Railway strike.
Ancient sacred pool identified in Sicily
Researchers have identified an ancient sacred pool in Sicily they say is aligned with the stars which helped locals with navigation thousands of years ago.
Q and A: This is the group of people inflation hurts most
With a high cost of living hurting Canadians' wallets, CTV National News' Manitoba Bureau Chief Jill Macyshon spoke with Phil Cyrenne, a professor of economics at the University of Winnipeg, about what's driving high inflation rates in Canada and who it's hurting most.
Polling shows Russia-Ukraine war a 'reset' for Liberals: Nanos
Nanos Research findings show the war in Ukraine has changed the channel for the Liberals, acting as a 'reset' in the minds of Canadians following the COVID-19 pandemic and the so-called Freedom Convoy.
Toronto
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Two golf students from Ontario critically injured in Texas crash that killed nine people
Two golf students from Ontario are in critical condition after a crash that killed nine people in Texas on Tuesday.
-
Ontario arborist dies following incident involving wood chipper, witness says
An investigation is underway after a fatal industrial accident involving an arborist in Ontario on Wednesday.
-
Ontario man has warranty denied for $20,000 in car repairs over lack of paperwork
An Ontario man who bought a used car was told his warranty wouldn't cover $20,000 in repairs because he lacked the appropriate paperwork.
Atlantic
-
Calls for increased minimum wage, as inflation rates soar in the Maritimes
If it feels like the price of seemingly everything has risen lately, it’s because it has. Statistics Canada says the annual inflation rate climbed to 5.7 per cent in February — the highest it’s been since 1991.
-
Nova Scotia government added to lawsuit over deaths at Halifax long-term care home
The province of Nova Scotia has been added as a defendant in a proposed class-action lawsuit against a long-term care facility in Halifax where 53 people died from COVID-19 in the spring of 2020.
-
N.S. government biologist recommends removing bird feeders to stop avian flu spread
Nova Scotia's Department of Natural Resources is recommending that people in the province take down their bird feeders to prevent the spread of a highly pathogenic strain of avian influenza.
London
-
London, Ont. police seize firearms, ammunition and drugs
Two London, Ont. residents are charged after police seized firearms, ammunition and drugs as part of an investigation on Wednesday.
-
14-Storey high rise apartment building approved for main intersection in St. Thomas, Ont.
Phase 2 of a new development in the heart of St. Thomas, Ont. has received conditional approval from the city’s site plan committee.
-
Three southwestern Ontario men charged during Woodstock, Ont. human trafficking investigation
Woodstock, Ont. police have charged three individuals as part of a human trafficking investigation.
Northern Ontario
-
Ontario Green Party leader makes Sudbury stop to talk sustainable mining
It was a day full of networking for Ontario Green Party leader Mike Schreiner, who came to Sudbury on Wednesday to learn more about sustainable mining and innovation.
-
Another suspicious fire at a Sudbury barbershop
Sudbury police have reopened Regent Street on Wednesday morning after a fire at a barbershop in the city's South End area.
-
Sudbury’s GOVA buses will soon be equipped with screens to improve rider experience
The City of Greater Sudbury says adding screens to buses is just one way it’s hoping to improve the experience for riders.
Calgary
-
New charges laid against Coutts border blockade protesters
Alberta RCMP have announced new charges against two people in connection to border blockade protests in Coutts last month.
-
Calgary police implores protesters to 'stay away' from the Beltline on Saturday
Calgary police issued a plea Wednesday, asking anyone planning on protesting in the Beltline this weekend to instead "stay away."
-
Calgarians feeling the financial pinch as inflation reaches 5.7 per cent
It’s been 31 years since Canada saw inflation levels at 5.7 per cent, but Statistics Canada data says inflation is creeping up.
Kitchener
-
Region of Waterloo council repeals face covering bylaw
Masks will no longer be mandatory in most indoor settings in the region as of Monday.
-
Here's where you'll still need to wear a mask on Monday
Ontario is lifting masking requirements in most settings on Monday March 21, but there are still a few places face coverings will continued to be required until April 27.
-
No new COVID-19 deaths in Waterloo Region Wednesday; 14 in hospital
There were no new deaths related to COVID-19 reported in Waterloo Region on Wednesday.
Vancouver
-
Vancouver Aquatic Centre closed after section of building crashes to the ground
The Vancouver Aquatic Centre has been temporarily closed after a piece of the building came crashing to the ground Tuesday night.
-
Developing
Developing | COVID-19 in B.C.: 8 deaths recorded in latest update
B.C.'s COVID-19-related death toll has increased by eight, the Ministry of Health announced Wednesday.
-
Lifetime teaching ban for B.C. man convicted of sexual assault
A high school teacher from B.C.'s Fraser Valley has been banned from teaching for life after pleading guilty to sexual assault.
Edmonton
-
Alberta to report COVID-19 data once a week
Alberta has announced it will only report COVID-19 data on Wednesdays going forward. The province will also hold a weekly COVID-19 press conference on Wednesdays.
-
Police release video of suspect vehicle in Abdullah Shah death investigation
Edmonton police are pleading with the community to send them photos or videos and help identify the suspect vehicle in the death of Abdullah Shah Sunday night.
-
102 Avenue bike lanes closed at 116 Street for EPCOR repairs, groups call for more consultation
A manhole will be installed in the intersection of 116 Street and 102 Avenue for maintenance of the main sewer lines.
Windsor
-
'No immediate plans' to reopen Market Buffet at Caesars Windsor
For people looking for endless bites at one of Windsor's largest buffets, they will likely have to wait a while.
-
'It's a perfect storm': Fuel costs expected to make air travel, cruises more expensive
Travel industry insiders believe a perfect storm of pent up demand, loosened COVID-19 restrictions and soaring fuel prices will eventually lead to increased travel fares.
-
COVID 'uptick' found in Windsor-Essex wastewater
Windsor Regional Hospital CEO David Musyj doesn’t want to be an alarmist, but two indicators are injecting a bit of reality into his day.
Regina
-
First-of-its-kind 'sustainable' Tim Hortons approved for development in east Regina
Regina city council voted in favour of a first-of-its-kind, sustainable Tim Hortons to be built in the Greens on Gardiner neighbourhood.
-
Sask. premier petitions federal government to designate rail workers as essential as strike looms
Saskatchewan's premier is petitioning the federal government to classify rail workers as an essential service in light of the looming Canadian Pacific (CP) Railway strike.
-
SGI rebate cheques will be handled by private Ontario contractors
Saskatchewan Government Insurance (SGI) will soon have its $100 rebate cheques in the mail, but the people who stuff the envelopes will be private contractors working from Ontario.
Ottawa
-
Kemptville, Ont. church bringing Ukrainian refugees to Canada
Thirty Ukrainian refugees have fled the country during Russia's invasion with the help of the SouthGate Church in Kemptville, Ont.
-
Ottawa police prepare for St. Patrick's Day festivities in Sandy Hill
Ottawa police went door to door on Russell Avenue Wednesday afternoon, typically the location for St. Patrick's Day festivities.
-
Ottawa police cruiser involved in collision in Sandy Hill
Ottawa police say a marked police car was involved in a collision at the intersection of King Edward Avenue and Stewart Street just before 4 p.m. Wednesday.
Saskatoon
-
Ukrainian woman living in Saskatoon vows to not give up on her country
A Ukrainian woman living in Saskatoon is committed to doing her part a world away.
-
Why the impaired cannabis charge laid in a Saskatoon girl's death could be challenged in court
A criminal defence lawyer says measuring the level of THC in blood to determine guilt could be challenged in court.
-
Sask. adds to wildfire aviation fleet with new plane
The Saskatchewan Public Safety Agency is planning on ramping up its wildfire fighting efforts by adding to its aviation fleet.