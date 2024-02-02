Montreal Canadiens trade centre Sean Monahan to Winnipeg Jets

The Montreal Canadiens have traded centre Sean Monahan to the Winnipeg Jets in exchange for a first-round pick in this year's NHL draft and a conditional third-round pick in 2027.

It's the second time that Monahan has secured a first-round pick for the Habs.

Montreal acquired Monahan and a conditional first-round draft pick in 2025 from Calgary on Aug. 18, 2022, for future considerations, allowing the Flames to shed Monahan's US$6.375-million cap hit at the time.

Calgary subsequently signed centre Nazem Kadri to a seven-year, $49-million deal in free agency.

Monahan is a pending unrestricted free agent after signing a one-year, US$2-million contract with the Canadiens last off-season.

The 29-year-old from Brampton, Ont., has 13 goals and 22 assists in 49 games this season.

Monahan produced six goals and 11 assists over 25 games with the Canadiens in 2022-23 before his season was cut short with a groin injury. He then re-upped in Montreal after his previous contract expired.

Selected sixth overall by the Flames in the 2013 draft, he played nine seasons in Calgary and exceeded 30 goals three times -- including a 34-goal, 82-point campaign in 2018-19.

Monahan scored just eight goals and 15 assists for 23 points in 65 games during his final season with the Flames, which ended early when he underwent hip surgery.

