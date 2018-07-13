Montreal Canadiens sign forward Joel Armia to one-year contract
Winnipeg Jets right wing Joel Armia, right, works fore the puck against Vegas Golden Knights defenseman Luca Sbisa during the first period of Game 3 of the NHL hockey playoffs Western Conference finals Wednesday, May 16, 2018, in Las Vegas. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP, John Locher
The Canadian Press
Published Friday, July 13, 2018 1:37PM EDT
Forward Joel Armia has signed a one-year contract with the Montreal Canadiens.
The contract pays the 25-year-old Finn US$1.85 million.
Armia was acquired in a trade with the Winnipeg Jets on June 30. He set career highs with 12 goals, 17 assists and 29 points in 79 games last season with Winnipeg.
Armia, a first-round pick of the Buffalo Sabres (16th overall in 2011), also scored two goals in 13 playoff games with the Jets.
