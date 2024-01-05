MONTREAL
Montreal

    • Montreal Canadiens recall Laval Rocket forward Emil Heineman

    Laval Rocket's Emil Heineman skates during AHL hockey action in Laval, Que., Friday Oct. 13, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Christinne Muschi Laval Rocket's Emil Heineman skates during AHL hockey action in Laval, Que., Friday Oct. 13, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Christinne Muschi

    The Montreal Canadiens recalled forward Emil Heineman from the Laval Rocket on Friday morning.

    This will be Heineman's second stint with the Canadiens this season.

    He played his first two NHL games in December but did not register on the scoresheet.

    The Habs have played their last three games with just 11 forwards since Christian Dvorak was injured.

    Dvorak is due to undergo surgery on Friday to repair a torn pectoralis major.

    He is expected to miss the rest of the season.

    Heineman, 22, also played 10 games for the Rocket this season.

    He scored two goals and had four assists.

    The Canadiens lost 6-1 to the Buffalo Sabres on Thursday night.

    The team will be back in action on Saturday when the New York Rangers visit the Bell Centre.

    -- This report by The Canadian Press was first published in French on Jan. 5, 2023.

