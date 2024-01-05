Montreal Canadiens recall Laval Rocket forward Emil Heineman

The Montreal Canadiens recalled forward Emil Heineman from the Laval Rocket on Friday morning.

This will be Heineman's second stint with the Canadiens this season.

He played his first two NHL games in December but did not register on the scoresheet.

The Habs have played their last three games with just 11 forwards since Christian Dvorak was injured.

Dvorak is due to undergo surgery on Friday to repair a torn pectoralis major.

He is expected to miss the rest of the season.

Heineman, 22, also played 10 games for the Rocket this season.

He scored two goals and had four assists.

The Canadiens lost 6-1 to the Buffalo Sabres on Thursday night.

The team will be back in action on Saturday when the New York Rangers visit the Bell Centre.

Les Canadiens ont rappelé l’attaquant Emil Heineman du Rocket de Laval (rappel d’urgence). Il rejoindra l’équipe vendredi après-midi.



The Canadiens have recalled forward Emil Heineman from the Laval Rocket (emergency recall). He will join the team Friday afternoon.#GoHabsGo pic.twitter.com/2KKNjTfFMZ — Canadiens Montréal (@CanadiensMTL) January 5, 2024