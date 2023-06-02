Montreal Canadiens re-sign winger Michael Pezzetta to two-year contract extension
The Montreal Canadiens have signed winger Michael Pezzetta to a two-year, $1.625-million contract extension, the club announced Friday.
The Toronto native had seven goals and 15 points in 63 games with the team in 2022-23 -- his first full NHL season.
Pezzetta, 25, led Montreal in hits with 239, while his 77 penalty minutes topped all Canadiens forwards.
Selected with the 160th pick at the 2016 draft, the six-foot-one, 210-pound winger has 12 goals and 26 points in 112 career NHL games.
Pezzetta was set to become a restricted free agent July 1.
Cole Caufield and Denis Gurianov are Montreal's other two pending RFA forwards. Jonathan Drouin, Sean Monahan and Paul Byron are among the club's veterans poised for unrestricted free agency.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published on June 2, 2023.
Montreal Top Stories
-
-
-
WEATHER
WEATHER | Severe thunderstorm watch issued for Montreal
-
-
-
-
-
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
'Torch has been passed': What younger generations need to know about inheriting a family cottage
As more Canadians pass their family cottages down to the next generation, 'major shifts' in the ownership of recreational homes will occur, according to Re/Max. But amid concerns around the cost of housing, some may be wondering whether they can afford to keep that family cottage. Here's what younger generations need to know about inheriting a recreational property and the market today.
How natural disasters can create long-lasting trauma
As wildfires continue to ravage across Canada, an expert warns that people who live through such natural disasters could experience serious mental health issues in the long term.
Experts warn of 'rapid' growth of IBD as number of Canadians diagnosed set to reach 470K by 2035
The number of people in Canada with inflammatory bowel disease is increasing rapidly and is expected to grow to 470,000 by 2035, according to a new report from Crohn's and Colitis Canada.
Poilievre tries to head off PPC vote as Bernier bets on social conservatives
Pierre Poilievre is off to Manitoba to rally Conservative supporters ahead of a byelection that Maxime Bernier is hoping will send him back to Parliament. The far-right People's Party of Canada leader lost his Quebec seat in the 2019 federal vote and lost again in the 2021 election.
Tantallon wildfire remains 50 per cent contained Friday morning: Halifax fire
With firefighting resources in the Halifax-area spread thin amongst multiple fires that began Thursday afternoon, the municipality’s largest fire that started Sunday remains 50 per cent contained.
Some Ottawa parents keep kids home from school due to Pride activities, OCDSB says
As the rainbow flag flew at schools across Ottawa on Thursday, the public school board says some parents kept their children home from school due to possible Pride activities.
Canadian Jamal Murray makes a difference in NBA finals game 1
The highlight of Game 1 for Jamal Murray came when he dribbled into the middle, planted his surgically repaired left knee in the paint, made a full clockwise turn, then faded away and swished a mid-range jumper.
Meet the 14-year-old who won the Scripps National Spelling Bee with 'psammophile'
Dev, a 14-year-old from Largo, Florida, wins the National Spelling Bee.
Nixing Canadian experience rule spells opportunity for Ontario foreign engineers, workers say
Accessible Community Counselling and Employment Services, a charity that supports internationally trained engineers like Zaitsev, said the dropping of the Canadian experience requirement is a welcome development.
Toronto
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Charges laid after suspect allegedly threatened to shoot Toronto mayoral candidates
Police have laid charges against a suspect who allegedly threatened to shoot candidates running for mayor in Toronto.
-
Ontario airport to shutdown as Cadillac Fairview eyes plans to develop
An Ontario airport announced it is planning on shutting down as its landowner explores redeveloping the grounds north of Toronto.
-
Counterfeits, photocopies: Toronto police crack down on accessible parking permit fraud
Toronto police are cracking down on drivers misusing the accessible permits.
Atlantic
-
Tantallon wildfire remains 50 per cent contained Friday morning: Halifax fire
With firefighting resources in the Halifax-area spread thin amongst multiple fires that began Thursday afternoon, the municipality’s largest fire that started Sunday remains 50 per cent contained.
-
The Waegwoltic Club is 'gone,' Halifax fire
Halifax fire and emergency deputy chief Roy Hollett says the historic club in Halifax’s south end that lit up in flames Thursday is “gone.”
-
'It will be a test today': Barrington wildfire grows to 21,000 hectares
The largest wildfire in Nova Scotia now covers over 21,000 hectares in Shelburne County.
London
-
One person wanted in firearms investigation
Around 8 p.m. on Wednesday, officers responded to two separate calls where citizens believed they heard gunshots in the 100 block of Albert Street near Talbot Street.
-
Thousands without power in north London
Several outages are reported in the north end of the city including the areas of Western University, Masonville Mall and Fanshawe College.
-
'Ongoing weapons investigation' in southwest London
No other details are available other than people being asked to avoid the area in the 1300 block of Commissioners Road west.
Northern Ontario
-
'Torch has been passed': What younger generations need to know about inheriting a family cottage
As more Canadians pass their family cottages down to the next generation, 'major shifts' in the ownership of recreational homes will occur, according to Re/Max. But amid concerns around the cost of housing, some may be wondering whether they can afford to keep that family cottage. Here's what younger generations need to know about inheriting a recreational property and the market today.
-
Experts warn of 'rapid' growth of IBD as number of Canadians diagnosed set to reach 470K by 2035
The number of people in Canada with inflammatory bowel disease is increasing rapidly and is expected to grow to 470,000 by 2035, according to a new report from Crohn's and Colitis Canada.
-
Danny Masterson convicted of 2 counts of rape, 'That '70s Show' actor faces 30 years to life
'That '70s Show' star Danny Masterson was led out in handcuffs from a Los Angeles courtroom Wednesday and could get 30 years to life in prison after a jury found him guilty on two of three counts of rape at his second trial, in which the Church of Scientology played a central role.
Calgary
-
Boil water advisory in effect for 3 Calgary communities
Three southwest Calgary communities are under a boil water advisory due to a watermain break Thursday afternoon at a nearby construction site.
-
Police, dive teams at Lethbridge's Henderson Lake
Lethbridge police, along with dive teams from the Lethbridge Fire and Emergency Services, are on scene at Henderson Lake.
-
Parkdale Boulevard N.W. reopened after crash
Police are investigating a single-vehicle crash that occurred in northwest Calgary on Friday.
Kitchener
-
CAUGHT ON CAMERA
CAUGHT ON CAMERA | 'This isn’t going to happen today': Staff at Kitchener business recall how they thwarted attempted robbery
The shocking incident was captured on the store's security cameras.
-
One person dead, another critically injured in Guelph crash
Police say a man appeared to suffer from a medical incident while driving in Guelph, causing his vehicle to go off the road and hit a woman who was sitting on the grass.
-
Local manufacturer files for bankruptcy, former employees claim they’ve been terminated
The manufacturing company Injection Technologies Inc. has filed for bankruptcy and insolvency and a number of former Kitchener employees tell CTV News they have been terminated.
Vancouver
-
Multiple 'serious assaults' on Downtown Eastside, Vancouver police say
The Vancouver Police Department says an investigation is underway after multiple "serious assaults "on the city's Downtown Eastside Thursday.
-
Vernon Adams Jr. throws 3 touchdowns as Lions win final pre-season game
In his first pre-season start for the B.C. Lions, Vernon Adams Jr. said he felt like time slowed down.
-
How natural disasters can create long-lasting trauma
As wildfires continue to ravage across Canada, an expert warns that people who live through such natural disasters could experience serious mental health issues in the long term.
Edmonton
-
'I'm sorry to bring the bad news': Mikisew Cree First Nation chief confirms cabins destroyed by wildfire
Several cabins in an Indigenous community were believed to have been burned down by a 16,000-hectare wildfire in northern Alberta on Thursday.
-
'All about the campfire': Campers adjust their plans with fire bans in place
Jade Najam was getting excited about camping during the May long weekend, sitting around the campfire late into the night with his family and sipping hot chocolate.
-
WEATHER
WEATHER | Josh Classen's forecast: Warming up through the weekend
Temperatures will climb back into the 20s this afternoon in Edmonton.
Windsor
-
Off-duty Windsor police officer charged with assault after Toronto incident
An off-duty Windsor police officer has been charged with assault following an altercation in Toronto.
-
Active tick surveillance begins in Windsor-Essex
The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit (WECHU) launched their active tick surveillance Friday with some tips on how to prevent tick bites.
-
Truck on its side on E.C. Row
A truck on its side is causing problems and police are asking people to use caution when driving and expect delays.
Regina
-
Overnight thunderstorms bring more flooding to Regina
Many Regina residents are having to take detours on their Friday morning commutes as overnight thunderstorms brought more heavy rain and localized flooding to various parts of the city.
-
Here are Saskatchewan's connections to the 2023 Stanley Cup Final
The Vegas Golden Knights and the Florida Panthers will compete for the NHL’s top prize beginning this week and both teams have ties to Saskatchewan on their respective rosters.
-
Following outcry, Sask. government pledges $40M top-up for education budget
A month after Premier Scott Moe said more money was on the way for school divisions, Saskatchewan's education minister announced a $40 million top-up.
Ottawa
-
HEAT WARNING
HEAT WARNING | Record-breaking temperatures in the forecast on Friday
A heat warning and a severe thunderstorm watch are in effect for Ottawa. Relief from the hot and humid temperatures is on the way for the weekend.
-
Man arrested after hidden camera found in washroom at Gatineau, Que. elementary school
Gatineau police arrested an 18-year-old man in connection to the investigation into a hidden camera discovered in the washroom at an elementary school.
-
Increased air conditioning use likely to blame for hydro outage in Ottawa's west end, utility says
Hydro Ottawa reported 8,500 customers in Kanata South, Kanata North, Stittsville and West-Carleton March lost power just before 6 p.m.
Saskatoon
-
Saskatoon police ask for public’s help locating missing 65-year-old woman
A 65-year-old woman is missing, and Saskatoon police are asking the public for help finding her.
-
Saskatoon Catholic school administrators meet LGBTQ2S+ protestors on their doorstep
A protest at Saskatoon’s Catholic school division over a leaked email described as discriminatory of the queer community led to a tense exchange with its director of education on Thursday.
-
Here are Saskatchewan's connections to the 2023 Stanley Cup Final
The Vegas Golden Knights and the Florida Panthers will compete for the NHL’s top prize beginning this week and both teams have ties to Saskatchewan on their respective rosters.