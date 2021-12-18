MONTREAL -- As a precautionary measure, the Montreal Canadiens have decided to cancel the team's practice session scheduled for Saturday morning at the Bell Complex in Brossard.

The team announced its decision via its Twitter account.

Dominique Ducharme's men had scheduled the practice even though Saturday night's game against the Boston Bruins at the Bell Centre had been postponed.

LAVAL ROCKET GAME IN SYRACUSE POSTPONED

The American Hockey League has announced that the game between the Laval Rocket and the Syracuse Crunch that was scheduled for tonight in Syracuse will be postponed due to the COVID-19 protocol affecting the Crunch.

Rocket management confirmed the league's decision via its Twitter account on Saturday morning. No rescheduled date has been announced.

The game was supposed to be the last one for the Rocket before the Christmas break. The Laval team is scheduled to play its next game on Dec. 29 at Place Bell against the Crunch.

This is the second game in as many nights that the Crunch, the Tampa Bay Lightning's feeder club, has had to postpone due to the COVID-19. Last night, head coach Benoit Groulx's team was scheduled to host the Belleville Senators.

Meanwhile, the Rocket (12-10-2) moved into a tie for second place in the Northern Section with the Rochester Americans with their second straight win, 6-3 over the Providence Bruins at Bell Place.

The Rocket scored four unanswered goals in the second period, including three on the power play.

The game was played behind closed doors due to the Quebec government's recent demands regarding the COVID-19.