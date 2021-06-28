TAMPA, FLA. -- Montreal Canadiens right winger Joel Armia has been cleared to join his team in Florida after he was listed as 'unavailable' Sunday due to the NHL's COVID-19 protocol.

Interim head coach Luke Richardson confirmed Monday that Armia flew out on a private flight. The team is in Tampa Bay to play the first game of a best-of-seven series in the Stanley Cup finals.

There is a chance Armia could still take to the ice Monday night if he arrives on time and is deemed fit to play. Richardson did not provide any further details regarding the situation.

Luke Richardson says that Joel Armia has been given clearance to travel to Tampa and is traveling there via private jet. Lineup decisions will be made closer to puck drop. #GoHabsGo — Canadiens Montréal (@CanadiensMTL) June 28, 2021

If Armia is not in the lineup, Jake Evans is expected to replace him alongside Eric Staal and Corey Perry.

Evans would be playing his first game since June 2, when he suffered a concussion after taking a hard check from Mark Scheifele of the Winnipeg Jets.

The Habs are competing in the Stanley Cup finals for the first time since 1993 when they won their 24th championship with a 4-1 win over the Los Angeles Kings at the Montreal Forum.