MONTREAL -- Marc Bergevin of the Montreal Canadiens is one of three finalists for the Jim-Gregory Trophy, awarded to General Manager of the Year in the NHL.

The League made the announcement Thursday morning. The other two finalists are last year’s winner Lou Lamoriello of the New York Islanders and Bill Zito of the Florida Panthers.

The identity of the winner will be revealed on Monday, June 21, prior to Game 5 of the series between the New York Islanders and the Tampa Bay Lightning.

Since his arrival with the Habs in May 2012, this is the third time that Bergevin has been ranked among the three finalists. In 2013, he was third-place in the poll, and second in 2014.

Making the list that many times is a feat on its own.

He’s the fourth GM to do so, after Bob Murray of the Anaheim Ducks, David Poile of the Nashville Predators, and Steve Yzerman, formerly of the Tampa Bay Lightning.

Bergevin made waves in the offseason by adding former Stanley Cup champions to his squad, including Jake Allen, Joel Edmundson, Tyler Toffoli, Corey Perry and Michael Frolik.

He also acquired forward Josh Anderson and signed long-term contracts to forward Brendan Gallagher and defenseman Jeff Petry.

-- This report by The Canadian Press was first published in French on June 17, 2021.