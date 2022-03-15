Montreal Canadiens forward Ryan Poehling out indefinitely

Forward Ryan Poehling will be out indefinitely with an upper-body injury.

The Montreal Canadiens announced the news Tuesday morning. They added mid-afternoon that Poehling's name has been placed on the injury list, meaning he will be out for at least seven days.

Forward Jesse Ylönen has been recalled from the Laval Rocket to replace Poehling in the Habs' lineup.

Poehling was injured in the second period of the Habs' 4-3 overtime win over the Philadelphia Flyers on Sunday night at Wells Fargo Center. He faced a hard check by defenceman Justin Braun along the rail.

In 45 games this season, Poehling has five goals and seven assists. He has nine goals and eight assists in 73 career NHL games.

Poehling, who is 23 years old, was selected by the Habs in the first round, 25th overall, in the 2017 NHL Draft.

Ylönen, meantime, has 12 goals and 15 assists in 40 games with the Rocket this season. The 22-year-old Finn has also recorded a goal and an assist in seven outings with the Tricolore.

Forwards Jonathan Drouin and Christian Dvorak have yet to be cleared for return to action despite taking part in the Habs' unrestricted morning practice on Tuesday.

Drouin has missed the Canadiens' last 20 games with a wrist injury. He has six goals and 14 assists in 32 games this season.

Dvorak has missed the last 18 games with an upper-body injury. He has seven goals and nine assists in 34 games this season.

- This report by The Canadian Press was first published in French on March 15, 2022.