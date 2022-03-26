Montreal Canadiens eliminated from playoff contention

Despite making it to the Stanley Cup Final last season, The Montreal Canadiens won’t be in the playoffs this time around.

The Habs were eliminated from contention when the Buffalo Sabres were beat 4-3 by the Washington Capitals on Friday.

The Montreal Canadiens are the first team eliminated from NHL playoff contention. pic.twitter.com/CNVPVdEwdE — TSN (@TSN_Sports) March 26, 2022

Montreal will face the Toronto Maple Leafs Saturday night at the Bell Centre.

The Habs will play the game without Jonathan Drouin, who will be out of action for an undetermined period.

Forward Brendan Gallagher will also be out with a lower body injury.

With files from The Canadian Press.