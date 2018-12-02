

CTV Montreal





The San Jose Sharks took a bite out of the Montreal Canadiens on Sunday evening, defeating the home team 3-1.

Jeff Petry scored Montreal’s lone goal, with Andrew Shaw earning his 200th career point on the play.

Carey Price made 26 saves in the losing effort.

Justin Braun, Brent Burns, and Jose Pavelski scored for the Sharks, who are currently in third place in the Pacific Division.

Montreal has now lost six of its past seven games.

The Canadiens next face off on Tuesday, when they host the Ottawa Senators at 7:30 p.m.