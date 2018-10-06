

CTV Montreal





The Montreal Canadiens continued their strong play to start the season, defeating the powerhouse Pittsburgh Penguins 5-1 on the road on Saturday night.

Montreal was led by speedy forward Paul Byron, who had two goals and an assist.

Brendan Gallagher, Charles Hudon, and Joel Armia also scored, while Carey Price made 21 saves.

Montreal is now 1-0-1 on the season, with three points.

The Canadiens’ next game is Thursday, Oct. 11, when they host the Los Angeles Kings in their home opener at the Bell Centre.