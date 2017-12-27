

The Canadian Press





In preparation for their match against the Carolina Hurricanes Wednesday evening, the Montreal Canadiens called up defenseman Brett Lernout from the Laval Rocket farm team on Wednesday.

The six-foot, four-inch skater played his first game of the season before Christmas break in Edmonton. He finished the night with a minus-1 differential.

Lernout, third-round pick (73rd overall) of the Bleu-Blanc-Rouge in 2014, was used in 30 games with the Laval Rocket. He scored one goal, added four assists and posted a minus-7 differential.

The Montreal Canadiens indicated that only 22 players are on this leg of the trip, where they will be playing three games. Ales Hemsky (concussion), Al Montoya (concussion), Shea Weber (left foot) and David Schlemko (virus) remained in Montreal.

As the Habs won against North Carolina on the day of the match, there was no early training.

After the Hurricanes on Wednesday, the Canadiens will visit the Tampa Bay Lightning on Thursday, before ending their trip with a face-off against the Florida Panthers on Saturday.

The team will return to the Bell Center on January 2 to play against the San Jose Sharks.

Wednesday's duel against the Carolina Hurricanes will start at 7 p.m.