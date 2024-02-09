Montreal Canadiens Alex Newhook expected to return to action against Stars

The Canadiens are expected to be refreshed for their two afternoon games on Super Bowl weekend.

All indications are that forward Alex Newhook will make his return to the Montreal lineup on Saturday, when the Habs host the Dallas Stars. The Canadiens then host the St. Louis Blues on Sunday.

Newhook has missed 27 games since suffering a sprained ankle against the Florida Panthers on November 30.

"I've been working hard on my rehabilitation and I feel good," said the Newfoundland and Labrador native. "Now I hope to be in the lineup. I want to be back with my teammates and feel like a member of the team."

Newhook scored four goals and two assists in his previous six games. He had seven goals and six assists in 23 games in his first season with the Canadiens.

"Yes, it's frustrating, but you have to put your emotions aside," he said. "You realize that injuries happen to everyone. I saw the images of the game where I was injured quite often in my head, especially in the first few days. Then I had to concentrate on my rehabilitation, and they did a good job with me."