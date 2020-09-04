MONTREAL -- Forward Lukas Vejdemo has accepted a two-way, one-season contract with the Montreal Canadiens.

The deal will net him US $700,000 if he plays in the NHL and $105,000 in the American League.

Vejdemo, 24, played 47 regular season games with the Laval Rocket, recording 19 points (9 goals, 10 assists). He also played seven games with the Canadiens this season, scoring his first career NHL goal on March 10 against the Nashville Predators.

In his AHL career, Vejdemo collected 48 points (22 goals, 26 assists) in 113 games with the Rocket.

Before arriving in North America, the Swede previously played for Djurgardens in his country's Elite League, where he collected 47 points (19 goals, 28 assists) in 147 games.

The Habs drafted Vejdemo in the third round - 87th overall pick - in the 2015 NHL Draft.



This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 4, 2020.