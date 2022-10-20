Montreal bus crashes into building following collision with car

A city bus crashed head-on into a building in Montreal's Little Italy neighbourhood Thursday morning, leaving a pile of rubble in its wake.

According to the Montreal fire department, the incident involved a collision between the bus and a car around 5:30 a.m. The building, which contains a construction company on the first floor and residences on the second, is located on the corner of Clark and Beaubien Streets.

The 54-year-old bus driver and 22-year-old car driver were injured but concious. Both have been transported to hospital.

There were no passengers aboard the bus and no one inside the building was injured. However, residences on the upper floor were evacuated.

According to the fire department, a support post was installed to solidify the building before removing the bus as a precautionary step.

The street has been closed but is expected to reopen Thursday afternoon.