MONTREAL -- Montreal Mayor Valérie Plante is set to unveil the city’s 2020 municipal budget, including its fiscal plan and property tax rates, at 10:30 a.m. Monday.

The expectation is that Plante’s administration will focus funds on public transit, cycling infrastructure and social housing.

City officials stated Friday it has also set aside more than $2 billion a year as part of its three-year capital works budget.

This came after city officials were forced to deny reports in the Journal de Montréal that the government spent more than expected in 2019 on infrastructure and is now looking for ways to slash plans for necessary repairs on streets and water mains.

In a statement, the city admitted the number of urgent repair projects increased considerably, blaming decades of municipal underspending on essential maintenance.

It said a demand for skilled workers drove up the price of contracts, so the city had to prioritize essential projects.

Last year’s budget sat at $5.7 billion – up by four per cent from 2018 – and focused on investments in economy, environment, housing and mobility. Officials argue the city has no plans to increase its debt, currently at $5 billion.

This will be Plante’s third budget as mayor.

