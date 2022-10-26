Montreal breaks another temperature record Wednesday
The exceptionally warm weather across southwestern Quebec continues on Wednesday, with Montreal breaking another temperature record.
The temperature in Montreal early Wednesday afternoon reached 21.7 C. It's the warmest Oct. 26 on record, breaking the previous record of 21.5 C in 2012. The daytime high could climb as high as 23 C.
Montreal also broke a temperature record on Tuesday, hitting a high of 24.6 C (the previous record for Oct. 25 was 23.9 C in 1963).
Daytime highs have been in the low twenties since Saturday.
Temperatures stayed in the upper teens overnight, and the mercury never fell below 16 C, making for a mild Wednesday morning.
The normal high for Oct. 26 is 10 C and the normal low is 2 C.
Although Wednesday is expected to be a record-breaking warm day, it likely won't be as sunny.
A cold front approaching from the west is expected to bring in clouds and scattered showers toward the day's end.
The wet weather is expected to continue overnight as winds increase with gusts of up to 60 km/h.
That front will eventually drop temperatures as skies clear on Thursday.
Daytime highs will return to seasonal averages on Thursday and Friday, but a slight warm-up is expected on the weekend that will continue for trick-or-treaters on Monday.
\So far, the Halloween forecast is for mild weather and only a 30 per cent chance of showers.
Montreal Top Stories
-
-
-
-
-
-
WEATHER
WEATHER | Montreal breaks another temperature record Wednesday
-
-
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Two Canadian women arrested after release from Syria ISIS detention camp
Two Canadian women have been arrested after arriving in Canada following their repatriation from an ISIS detention camp in Syria.
Bank of Canada hikes interest rate again, predicts potential recession in 2023
The Bank of Canada has raised its overnight rate to 3.75 per cent from 3.25 per cent. Since March, the central bank has increased its policy rate six times, aimed at tackling inflation and bringing it back to its 2 per cent target.
For one would-be property owner, the latest interest rate hike is a setback
Another hike in interest rates marks one more step back in Montrealer Elyse Gamache-Belisle's journey to home ownership. The single mother of two works as a project manager and has been collecting thousands of cans and cashing in her empties for a down payment on a property.
France denies extradition for priest facing sex assault charge in Nunavut
The federal government says France has denied an extradition request for a priest accused of crimes against children in Nunavut.
'This is a federal inquiry': Doug Ford dodges questions on Emergencies Act inquiry
Ontario Premier Doug Ford says the Emergencies Act inquiry is a federal proceeding into the federal government's use of the act, and not a provincial issue.
Mountie wears 'thin blue line' patch while escorting man convicted of hate crime
A symbol that has been associated with white nationalist movements was recently worn by a Saskatchewan Mountie while escorting an inmate who had just been sentenced for hate speech.
Investigators raid home of Russian celeb Ksenia Sobchak
Russian investigators on Wednesday raided the home of Ksenia Sobchak, the glamourous daughter of Russian President Vladimir Putin's one-time boss, in a move that has sent shockwaves through the country's political scene.
Record share of Canadians are immigrants or permanent residents, census shows
Immigrants made up nearly a quarter of all people in Canada in 2021 and are projected to represent a third of people in the country by 2041, the latest release of census data shows.
Pine-Sol cleaning products recall in Canada: What you need to know
Clorox is recalling some Pine-Sol scented multi-surface cleaning products in Canada and the U.S., due to possible contamination with bacteria that can make people sick.
Toronto
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | RCMP investigating reports of Chinese 'police stations’ operating in Ontario
The RCMP says it’s investigating reports of 'criminal activity' at so-called police stations reportedly set up by the People's Republic of China in Ontario.
-
26-year-old Ontario man in 'complete disbelief' after huge Lotto Max win
A young Ontario man who just won a huge Lotto Max prize said he was in 'complete disbelief' and how has plans to purchase a house.
-
Armed robbery suspect who allegedly duct-taped two men inside Toronto apartment in 2017 arrested
Toronto police have arrested a suspect who allegedly duct-taped two men in a west-end apartment in a botched armed robbery attempt more than five years ago.
Atlantic
-
Census figures show Atlantic provinces saw large influx of immigrants
The latest release of data from Statistics Canada's 2021 census shows the proportion of recent immigrants settling in Atlantic Canada has almost tripled in 15 years.
-
Man, 18, and three youths charged with attempted murder in Eskasoni stabbing
Four people are facing attempted murder charges in connection with a stabbing that left a 19-year-old Eskasoni, N.S., man with life-threatening injuries.
-
Pfizer’s bivalent COVID-19 vaccine is now available in Nova Scotia
People aged 12 and up can now book an appointment for Pfizer’s bivalent COVID-19 vaccine in Nova Scotia.
London
-
Body found in Lake Erie
OPP are following up on a report of human remains found in the waters of Lake Erie in Long Point. Around 3:45 p.m. on Tuesday OPP were notified that the Joint Rescue Coordination Centre Trenton and Canadian Coast Guard found a body in the water near the tip of Long Point while they were doing training exercises.
-
OPP issue warning after multiple car crashes with deer
Middlesex OPP are warning drivers to be extra cautious following eight reports of collisions involving deer throughout the county since Monday.
-
Woodstock gynecology clinic investigated for using unsterile instruments
The Southwestern Public Health Unit is warning patients of a Woodstock gynecologist office that they might be at risk for an infection after medical instruments were not sterilized.
Northern Ontario
-
DEVELOPING
DEVELOPING | Sentencing hearing begins for northern Ont. man who confessed to killing brother
Just more than two years after the body of 56-year-old Brant Burke was found on a trail in Point Grondine Reserve on Wiikwemkoong Unceded Territory -- near Killarney, Ont. -- his brother's sentencing hearing is beginning.
-
Northern Ontario man charged after police seize $3.2M in illegal drugs
A Bonfield, Ont., man has been charged after search warrants yielded more than $3.2 million worth of illicit drugs in the area, the Ontario Provincial Police said Wednesday.
-
Bull moose shot and abandoned north of Matheson, Ont.
The Ministry of Natural Resources and Forestry (MNRF) is asking for the public’s help with identifying whomever shot and killed a bull moose north of Matheson.
Calgary
-
Calgary police release photo of person of interest, victim in deadly assault
Calgary police have released a photo of a person of interest in a deadly assault in the East Village earlier this week.
-
Airdrie youth assaulted, choked unconscious by stranger at CrossIron Mills
RCMP are investigating a violent assault at CrossIron Mills mall that left a youth unconscious.
-
Rundle homicide victim identified as Carl Crowchief
The Calgary Police Service has identified the 26-year-old man who died in a northeast neighbourhood Sunday morning.
Kitchener
-
City of Kitchener looking for community feedback on fate of Queen Victoria statue
The City of Kitchener is launching a new initiative to explore the impacts of the Queen Victoria statue in Victoria Park, and it’s hoping community input can help decide the statue’s fate.
-
How to save on home hydro bills this winter
With temperature beginning to drop, many people in Waterloo region will be touching the thermostat to turn up the heat. Here are some tips on how residents can save money on their home heating bills this winter.
-
Brantford, Ont. man has a bone to pick with the city after he claims he was forced to remove Halloween décor
A Brantford, Ont. family is ending a decade-long tradition after someone complained to the city about how they were storing their Halloween decorations.
Vancouver
-
B.C. removing barriers to Indigenous jurisdiction over child welfare matters
The B.C. government is removing legislative barriers blocking Indigenous governments from exercising their own jurisdiction over child welfare matters – a change that is being applauded as an overdue break from the lasting structures of colonialism.
-
Heiltsuk Nation excited about expanding restorative justice program to at-risk girls and women
Restorative justice programs can offer a way to break the cycle for people caught up in a criminal justice system that has often been described as a revolving door.
-
Investigation underway after service vehicles, police cruisers found burning in Smithers parking lot
A major investigation is underway after a fiery incident in the parking lot of a Smithers, B.C., hotel.
Edmonton
-
Girl seriously injured when hit by bus in crosswalk: police
A girl sustained serious injuries when she was struck by a school bus while crossing a street in south Edmonton Wednesday morning, police say.
-
France denies extradition for priest facing sex assault charge in Nunavut
The federal government says France has denied an extradition request for a priest accused of crimes against children in Nunavut.
-
Former leadership candidate Leela Aheer 'will not run for the UCP'
A Calgary-area MLA, who was a candidate in the race for the UCP leadership, has decided not to run for the party in next year's general election.
Windsor
-
$45,000 in cash seized after Caesars Windsor investigation
A Windsor resident is facing charges after a lengthy police investigation targeting criminal interest rate offences occurring within Caesars Windsor.
-
Immigration driving population growth in southwestern Ontario: Census
Immigration is driving southwestern Ontario’s population growth, making up an increasing proportion, according to census data from Statistics Canada. Since the last census in 2016, Canada’s immigrant population grew from 22 per cent, to 23 per cent — and both London and Windsor, Ont. are above that threshold, and growing faster.
-
Police seize suspected fentanyl, cocaine and meth during Kingsville search
Three people are facing multiple drug-related charges after police found meth, fentanyl and cocaine during a search at a residence in Kingsville.
Regina
-
Provincial autonomy, healthcare expansion and law enforcement atop Sask.'s priorities in throne speech
The Government of Saskatchewan will focus on greater provincial autonomy, healthcare expansions and law enforcement during this fall’s legislative session, according to its latest throne speech.
-
Mountie wears 'thin blue line' patch while escorting man convicted of hate crime
A symbol that has been associated with white nationalist movements was recently worn by a Saskatchewan Mountie while escorting an inmate who had just been sentenced for hate speech.
-
Strange and unusual: Sask.'s favourite Halloween movie according to a Cineplex survey
This is Saskatchewan’s favourite Halloween movie according to a recent Cineplex survey.
Ottawa
-
Ottawa sees record-breaking temperature Wednesday
Environment Canada’s weather forecast calls for a high of 22 C and a humidex of 25 degrees.
-
Three Montreal men charged in Ottawa car theft case
Ottawa police say three men from Montreal are facing charges in connection with an alleged car theft in Kanata South.
-
Senators’ Josh Norris potentially out for season with shoulder injury
The Ottawa Senators will be without star centre Josh Norris long-term due to a shoulder injury.
Saskatoon
-
Florida FBI tip off Sask. police about child pornography suspect
An Outlook man faces charges for luring, possessing child pornography and the distribution of child pornography following an investigation by Saskatchewan police services and the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) in Dade County, Florida.
-
Saskatoon mall security guards used excessive force in arrest, bystander says
A sidewalk arrest by Saskatoon mall security has one bystander concerned with what they see as an excessive use of force.
-
Circle Drive North Bridge construction expected to back up traffic in 2023
One major construction project is sure to tie up traffic in Saskatoon next summer.