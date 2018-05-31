Name of the event :Montreal Brain tumour Walk 2018

Date, Time & Address of the event:

June 10, 2018

8h30 am to 12

Parc Angrignon, 3400 Trinitaires Blvd, Montreal, QC H4E 4J3

A short description of the event:

Join the movement to end brain tumour in 2018! Attend our Montreal Brain Tumour Walk to help fund research, education and information and support programs from people affected by brain tumours. Register online at www.braintumourevents.ca. Thank you!

Name of the organization hosting the event & contact information:

Brain Tumour Foundation of Canada

Contact: Romina Ferro, Marketing & Communication Coordinator, 514-967-2360, rferro@braintumour.ca