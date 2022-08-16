Montreal boy in critical condition after parents find him unconscious in bath

A seven-year-old boy is in hospital in critical condition after his parents found him unconscious in a bathtub.

Montreal police (SPVM) says the incident occurred at 6 p.m. Monday on Chambord St. in the Rosemont–la Petite-Patrie borough.

First responders performed CPR on the child on the way to the hospital, according to Montreal police spokesperson Jean-Pierre Brabant.

Both parents were treated for shock.

"Right now, this looks more like an accident than a criminal act. No criminal elements were found so far," Brabant said.

Montreal police has launched an investigation into the incident.