Montreal boy, 15, killed by drug more potent than fentanyl

The family of a 15-year-old boy is warning others to beware after he died taking isotonitazene, a drug considered more potent than fentanyl.

Mathis Boivin died on Dec. 21 after ingesting the synthetic opioid.

"We warned him. I made him read articles. I told him, 'don't touch the little blue pills,'" his father, Christian Boivin, told Noovo Info.

Despite the tragedy, Mathis' father says he doesn't blame his child.

"We were all young once. I was a teenager too, I didn't listen to my parents either, but this poison didn't exist," he said. "If I were 15 today, I would be at risk, just like my son. I can't judge him on that."

The family reported the teen's death to Montreal police (SPVM) in the hopes of finding the person who sold him the drug.

"If there are young people who are hearing this, don't let them try it," said Boivin. "Don't even try it. It's too dangerous. It's poison."

The teenager apparently thought he was taking oxycontin.

Instead, at the price of $10 a tablet, he purchased a drug that has been found in the autopsies of 14 people since August 2020, according to the Montreal Public Health Department (DRSP).

In fact, the department issued an overdose alert in November 2020 about the circulation of tablets that look like oxycodone but actually contain isotonitazene.

This drug can appear in numerous forms, including tablets and powder, and carries a high risk of overdose.

"Use of this substance can cause respiratory distress up to and including respiratory arrest and even death," the DRSP stresses.

Naloxone can be used to reverse the effects of isotonitazene, but given its potency, more than one dose may be needed to save a person's life.

"He loved life so much," said his father. "He fell asleep and didn't wake up."

Mathis' funeral is slated to take place Friday.