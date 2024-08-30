Montreal-bound span of Victoria Bridge closed for inspection

A commercial truck that exceeded the allowed weight restriction crossed the Victoria Bridge on Friday, leading to its closure.

A spokesperson for Canadian National Railway (CN) says that the truck was stopped by law enforcement.

"CN closed the bridge for an emergency inspection. CN crews are working as quickly as possible to complete the inspection in order to re-open the Victoria Bridge for the evening rush hour," Ashley Michnowski said.

Quebec511 posted on X that the Montreal-bound span between Saint-Lambert and Montreal is closed for "emergency inspection work on the structure of the bridge, following the passage of a heavy vehicle."

The closures started just after 11:30 a.m. on Friday.