MONTREAL -- Though the COVID-19 pandemic crippled the tourist season for the Montreal Botanical Gardens, workers have harvested more than 2,300 bins of fresh produce that will now be given to food banks.

The action is an annual tradition, but this year it was expanded due to the health crisis.

"We have so many more people that need the food, so we need more vegetables than we did last year," said CAP St-Barnabe community group worker Lyne Charbonneau.

In a typical summer, the garden grows produce for educational purposes and then gives it away in the fall.

The city asked the garden to ramp up production this year to help out.

"It is incredible; squash, tomatoes, eggplants, cabbage potatoes, name it. We have everything," said garden director Anne Charpentier.

Rio Tinto Alcan provided a $20,000 grant, and the garden almost doubled its harvest, which created a few roadblocks.

"For one month, it was a big challenge to calculate everything and choose the right varieties," said horticulturist Isabelle Paquin.

"The crops are actually in the space we already have," said Space for Life director Stephanie Barker. "It's just that it's a lot more volume. We put a lot more kinds of vegetables and fruit."

The garden had to look to what plants could yield more wholesome produce for people to eat.

"Instead of growing four pounds of potatoes, we have to grow 50 pounds of potatoes, so we have a lot of insects that attack the plants," said Paquin.

Also, Montreal sweat through a hotter summer than normal, which was good news for squash, but bad news for cabbage.

A total of four organizations like CAP St-Barnabe are loading up vans with spoils of this urban harvest this month.

"This is a really big deal we've been running non-stop," said Charbonneau.