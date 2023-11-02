Montreal-born aerospace engineer Farah Alibay to star in Santa Claus Parade

Montreal-born engineer Farah Alibay, famously known for her work on a robot that went to Mars, will soon be taking on an entirely different role: that of star fairy.

The aerospace engineer will participate in the upcoming Santa Claus Parade in Montreal on Nov. 25.

The name of the star fairy changes frequently. Last year, drag queen Barbada starred in the parade.

Alibay gained international notoriety when she worked with NASA on the Perseverance rover, which touched down on Mars in 2021.

She has since written a biography and is working on the SPHEREx telescope.

In a statement, Alibay says it's "comical" for her to find herself in this role since she's "all about the stars."

"I'm very proud to have this opportunity to bring a message of self-realization to young people: dream big, live your dreams, and you'll see that the stars are not so inaccessible!" she added.

The TVA network will broadcast the fashion show, which will be hosted by Pascal Morrisette, Julie Ringuette and Mathieu Dufour.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published in French on Nov. 2, 2023.