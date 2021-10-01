MONTREAL -- The Montreal Baseball Group said Friday it will not make a major announcement regarding the return of Major League Baseball to Montreal, neither after the Montreal municipal election on Nov. 7 nor in the coming months.

Last weekend, the Journal de Montreal reported "that an important announcement would be made in this file after the municipal elections of November 7." Asked earlier this week about a possible announcement in this file, Mayor Valérie Plante said on 98.5 FM that "this announcement will come in due time, but we are very anxious to make it."

Stephen Bronfman's group sent out a short statement explaining that it would remain silent for some time.

"The Montreal Baseball Group continues to work on the development of the sister city project, in collaboration with the Tampa Bay Rays, and with the assistance of several advisors in architecture, economic development, tourism, culture, sustainability and societal benefits. The design and development of the Wellington Basin site and adjacent spaces will propose a conscientious, responsible and innovative project in order to integrate a new sports and community complex that will transform a strategic area of Montreal into an attractive living environment," the organization said in a statement.

Given the significant work that remains to be done, Stephen Bronfman said that no announcement regarding the project is expected on Nov. 7, or in the days or weeks that follow.

"We must continue our rigorous work until we can share a comprehensive and inclusive vision that we believe will garner community support".

-- This report by The Canadian Press was first published in French on Oct. 1, 2021.