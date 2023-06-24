Montreal back under smog warning as forest fires rage

Montreal, as well as several regions in Quebec are once again under a smog warning, which is expected to continue for the next 24 to 36 hours.

The winds are changing to the North East which will bring smoke from the forest fires in Northern Quebec.

"High concentrations of fine particulate matter will result in poor air quality beginning on Sunday. These conditions may last until Monday morning," read Environment Canada’s smog warning issued at 4 p.m. Saturday afternoon.

"People who have a lung disease (such as asthma) or a heart disease, the elderly, children, pregnant women and people who work outdoors are more likely to feel the effects of smoke on their health,” read the release.

WEEK-LONG FORECAST

Montreal got a wash of showers early Saturday evening.

That rain is expected to break through much of Sunday as smoke continues to hang under sunny skies.

Showers are expected to return on Monday and continue through the week. Temperatures are expected to maintain a steady high at around 24 degrees, with a low of around 17-19.