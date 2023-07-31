Montreal arson squad investigating fire in Cote-des-Neiges restaurant

An apparent arson attack caused extensive damage to a restaurant in the Côte-des-Neiges district of west-end Montreal on Monday night.

Montreal police (SPVM) reported shortly after the incident that no one had been injured.

Authorities were alerted to the fire at the establishment on Côte-des-Neiges Road, near the intersection with Barclay Avenue, by 911 calls at around 2 a.m.

Police were the first to arrive on the scene. The flames were already ravaging the interior of the restaurant.

Firefighters from the Service de sécurité incendie de Montréal (SIM) arrived on the scene and managed to extinguish the blaze.

Their observations revealed that there were several sources of fire inside the restaurant.

They passed the investigation on to the SPVM's arson squad, which was to send investigators to the stricken restaurant later in the day.