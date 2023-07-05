Montreal arson squad investigating fire at Saint-Leonard business

The Montreal police (SPVM) arson squad is investigating after a business was apparently set on fire in the Saint-Leonard borough.

Police report that a 911 call at around 3:30 a.m. Wednesday morning reported a fire at a business on Bombardier Street near du Champ-d'Eau Street.

When police arrived, firefighters had the blaze under control. It was deemed a suspicious fire.

"A suspect was seen breaking the front glass door of the business and then setting the fire," said SPVM spokesperson Caroline Chevrefils.

There was minor damage to the business and no one was injured.

Police will go over surveillance cameras from the area to gather more information about the suspect.

There have been no arrests.