Montreal arson squad investigating business fire in Saint-Laurent

The Montreal police arson squad is investigating yet another fire in Montreal's Saint-Laurent borough after a business appears to be the target of an arson attack.

Emergency services responded to a 911 call around 5:40 a.m. after a business's front window was broken on Montee de Liesse near Cote de Liesse Road, Montreal police (SPVM) report.

When police arrived, firefighters had the blaze under control.

"A window of the building was broken," said SPVM spokesperson Caroline Chevrefils. "No Incendiary device has been found."

Chevrefils said there was minor damage to the business and no arrests have been made.

The business was empty at the time, and no one was injured.

Police will review surveillance footage from nearby cameras, and the investigation is continuing.