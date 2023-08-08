Montreal arson squad investigating after an SUV was destroyed by fire on Monday evening

A sports utility vehicle (SUV) was destroyed by fire late on Monday evening on a property in the Rivière-des-Prairies district of northeast Montreal.

Montreal police (SPVM) did not report any injuries, but did say that a nearby residence was slightly damaged by the fire.

A 911 call at around 11:30 p.m. led firefighters from the Service de sécurité incendie de Montréal (SIM) and police officers to a private entrance on Pierre-Blanchet Avenue, near the intersection with André-Ampère Avenue, in a residential area.

After extinguishing the flames, firefighters inspected the body of the SUV on site and found no incendiary object or traces of accelerant.

The vehicle was towed away so that investigators from the SPVM arson squad could establish the cause of the fire.