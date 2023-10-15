Montreal

    • Montreal arson squad investigating after 3 vehicles torched in St-Laurent

    Incendie/fire - FILE PHOTO. (Daniel J. Rowe/CTV News) Incendie/fire - FILE PHOTO. (Daniel J. Rowe/CTV News)

    Investigators out of the Montreal police (SPVM) arson squad are investigating after three vehicles were torched early Sunday morning in the Saint-Laurent borough.

    Police report that a 911 caller at 2:45 p.m. informed emergency services that there was a vehicle on fire on Claude-Henri Grignon Street near Jean-Gascon Street.

    Three vehicles were on fire.

    "We have reason to believe it was an arson," said SPVM spokesperson Jean-Pierre Brabant.

    Firefighters from the Montreal fire department (SIM) quickly extinguished the fire and transferred the file to the SPVM's arson squad.

    Brabant said police were informed that at least one suspect was seen fleeing the scene.

    There were no injuries and no other to property besides the three vehicles.

    Investigators will not try to determine the exact circumstances that led to the fire and will continue their investigation.

    Montreal Top Stories

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    'We're coping,' Canada's ambassador to Israel says, amid ongoing airlifts

    Canada's ambassador to Israel says she and the increased staff working at the embassy in Tel Aviv are 'coping' amid rocket sirens, and remain focused on airlifting as many Canadians out of the country as possible over the next few days, while a way out for those in Gaza remains uncertain.

    Breaking news updates on Day 9 of the latest Israel-Hamas war

    Hundreds of thousands of Gaza residents sought to heed Israel's order to evacuate while Israeli forces, supported by a growing deployment of U.S. warships in the region, positioned themselves along Gaza's border for what Israel said would be a campaign by air, land and sea to dismantle Hamas.

    Toronto

    Atlantic

    London

    Northern Ontario

    Calgary

    Kitchener

    Vancouver

    Edmonton

    Windsor

    Regina

    Ottawa

    Saskatoon

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News