Montreal arson squad investigating after 3 vehicles torched in St-Laurent

Investigators out of the Montreal police (SPVM) arson squad are investigating after three vehicles were torched early Sunday morning in the Saint-Laurent borough.

Police report that a 911 caller at 2:45 p.m. informed emergency services that there was a vehicle on fire on Claude-Henri Grignon Street near Jean-Gascon Street.

Three vehicles were on fire.

"We have reason to believe it was an arson," said SPVM spokesperson Jean-Pierre Brabant.

Firefighters from the Montreal fire department (SIM) quickly extinguished the fire and transferred the file to the SPVM's arson squad.

Brabant said police were informed that at least one suspect was seen fleeing the scene.

There were no injuries and no other to property besides the three vehicles.

Investigators will not try to determine the exact circumstances that led to the fire and will continue their investigation.