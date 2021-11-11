MONTREAL -- Montreal police (SPVM) is investigating after three trucks were heavily damaged by fire early Thursday morning.

A 911 call was lodged at 3:30 a.m. to report that three trucks were engulfed in flames near the intersection of Saint-Michel Boulevard and Champdoré Street, in the Saint-Michel district.

Police note that Montreal firefighters found evidence suggesting that the blaze was criminally set.

The investigation has been transferred to the Montreal police arson squad.