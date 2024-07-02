Montreal-area tourist dies in hospital nine days after assault on Dublin street

A Montreal-area man has died after spending nine days in hospital following a serious assault in Dublin Ireland.

Several media outlets, including BBC News and Ireland's public broadcaster, RTE, identified the victim as 41-year-old Canadian tourist Neno Dolmajian.

According to the Gardaí, Ireland's national police force, officers were called to a street corner in central Dublin at approximately 1 a.m. on June 23 and found a man with "serious injuries" who was later taken to hospital.

"To date, four men have been arrested in connection with this incident. Two of these men have been charged and appeared before the Criminal Courts of Justice. As this matter is currently before the courts no further information is available," Emma Farrelly, a police spokesperson, wrote in an email to CTV News on Tuesday.

She did not identify the victim.

Irish media outlet The Journal reported that the two men who were charged have been denied bail.

Global Affairs Canada did not say much about the case when reached by CTV News.

"Global Affairs Canada is aware of the death of a Canadian citizen, in Ireland. We extend our deepest sympathies to the friends and family of the deceased," a spokesperson wrote in an email on Tuesday. "Canadian officials are providing consular assistance to the family."